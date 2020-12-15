Vaccination counter set up

LAHORE:PGMI and AMC Principal Dr Al-freed Zafar has said a revolutionary step has been taken at Lahore General Hospital for immunisation of newborns in time and for this purpose, an EPI counter has been set up in the labour room.

Talking to the media here on Monday, the principal said most of the time mothers and children leave the hospital without vaccinations which could pose great dangers to the health of infants. Now, with the LGH administration's efforts, the health of newborns will be protected, he added.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said the LGH administration has ensured immediate vaccination of infants as per the instructions of the Punjab government and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and a special EPI counter in the labour room is a significant development in this regard which will not only provide 100pc vaccination to the children but also give awareness to the parents about immunisation.