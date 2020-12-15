close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2020

Recovering Shadab attends practice session

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan on Monday attended a practice session in Queenstown where he performed batting and bowling while captain Babar Azam and Imamul Haq also performed some stretching exercises.

T20 team probables also played a match in which all the bowlers bowled while batsmen were seen batting. Bowlers were given a specific target to bowl at while batsmen were asked to score with a given run-rate.

Latest News

More From Sports