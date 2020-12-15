Zalmi, Arar sign MoU

LAHORE: Zalmi Foundation and Arar Group of Companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to work on various projects. Zalmi Foundation and Arar Group will work together in the areas of public healthcare, health and waste management through skill development training programmes. The MoU was signed at a ceremony in Peshawar by Zalmi Foundation's Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Cedric Aimal Edwin and Arar Group of Companies CEO Humayun Sarwar.