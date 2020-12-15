close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2020

Mawaz stars as Barry’s down Remounts in Hamdan Polo

Sports

December 15, 2020

LAHORE: High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Barry's beat Remounts by 6-3 in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

In-form Hamza contributed three goals, Ernesto Oscar Trotz two goals, and Nafees Barry scored one goal. For Remounts, Kian Hall scored a brace and Imran Shahid one goal. Mannuel Carranza and Bilal Haye were the umpires.

The first chukker of the match saw Barry's making an impressive entry and hitting two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead, but it did not last long as Remounts struck twice soon to level the score 2-all.

No goal was scored in the second chukker. Barry's dominated the third chukker, scoring a brace to make it 4-2. They banged another brace in the fourth and last chukker to enhance their lead to 6-2. Remounts managed one more goal.

