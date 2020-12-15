close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
AFP
December 15, 2020

London mosque attacker jailed

World

London: A homeless man was jailed for more than seven years on Monday after he attacked a prayer leader at a London mosque with a knife. Daniel Horton, 30, attacked Raafat Maglad, a 70-year-old muezzin, who makes the call to prayer at London Central Mosque, on the edge of the Regent Park in February.

