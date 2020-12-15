close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
AFP
December 15, 2020

Pompeo hails Sudan-US ties

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday hailed what he called a "fundamental change" in the relationship with Sudan after it officially left the US terror blacklist. "Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism is officially rescinded. This represents a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship toward greater collaboration and support for Sudan’s historic democratic transition," Pompeo said in a statement.

