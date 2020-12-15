Anger grows in SL over forced Muslim virus cremations

COLOMBO: Outrage is mounting in Sri Lanka after at least 15 Muslim coronavirus victims, including a baby, were cremated against family wishes and in contravention of Islamic tradition. Authorities in Sri Lanka insist all victims must be cremated -- even if they are Muslims, who traditionally bury their dead facing Holy Makkah.

The order issued in April came amid alarm raised by influential Buddhist monks that burying bodies could contaminate groundwater and spread the virus.

After the families of 19 Muslims refused to claim the bodies of relatives from a Colombo morgue, last week, the attorney general ordered their remains cremated.

So far at least 15 have been -- including a 20-day-old baby named Shaykh and despite the pleas of his parents. Over the weekend members of the public tied thousands of white ribbons to the gates of the cemetery housing the crematorium, which authorities removed on Monday morning.