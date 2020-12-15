Five die, another 310 test positive

Rawalpindi:Another five patients died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 847 in the region while 310 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally to 45752.

The number of patients being tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is showing a depression for the last few days but still it is significantly higher as compared to other parts of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that 60 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while another two patients died of the illness from the district taking death toll to 476.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, of a total of 10912 patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district, as many as 9420 have recovered while at present, a total of 1036 active cases are there in Rawalpindi. On Monday, 76 confirmed patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 940 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 claimed three more lives from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 371 on Monday while 261 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 34840 of which 28245 have so far recovered. On Monday, there were 6224 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.