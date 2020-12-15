Kamran, Zaryab hit centuries to lift KP, Central Punjab

KARACHI: Kamran Ghulam hammered his third century in four innings to enable leaders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reach 296-3 in their first innings against Southern Punjab on the opening day of their eighth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

The 25-year-old solid batsman struck 145 not out to pave the way for KP to post a huge total on the board. He struck 19 fours and one six in his 249-ball undefeated effort. The Dir-born batsman added 211 for the fourth wicket unbroken association with Adil Amin, who was at the crease on 76 which came off 172 balls and had six fours and two sixes.

Kamran had hit 166 in the game against Sindh and before that he had hammered 153 against Balochistan. This was his seventh first-class century, coming in his 28th game. Kamran leads the batting chart of the season with 858 runs. Earlier, Israrullah chipped in with 49 off 113 balls, hitting six fours.

Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman and leggie Zahid Mahmood claimed one wicket each. Here at the National Stadium, Sindh dismissed Northern for 203 in 68.2 overs in their first innings. Mohammad Nawaz top-scored with 79, smacking ten fours from 128 balls. At one stage, Northern were reduced to 51-5. However, Nawaz shared 59 runs for the sixth wicket stand with Mubashir Khan to bring some respectability to the total. Mubashir scored 26 off 69 deliveries, striking four fours.

Later Nawaz shared 54 for the seventh wicket stand with Jamal Anwar, who scored 51 off 72 deliveries, smacking six fours. Azizullah (3-48), Mir Hamza (3-52) and Shahnawaz Dhani (3-49) bowled well.

Sindh, in response, were 40-1 at stumps with Sharjeel Khan scoring 32 not out and Azizullah batting on two at the other end. Omair bin Yousuf fell for just three to Waqas Ahmad (1-26).

Here at the SBP Ground, opener Ali Zaryab smacked 117 to guide holders Central Punjab to 297-6 in their first innings against Balochistan.

Ali hit 18 fours and one six from 178 balls. Ali added 165 for the second wicket partnership with Usman Salahuddin, who struck 73 off 162 balls. Usman hammered ten fours in his solid knock.

Mohammad Saad chipped in with 45 off 95 balls, clobbering seven fours. Ali Shan remained not out on 28 off 52 balls, smacking two sixes and two fours. Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan got 3-92 in 31 overs while Raza-ul-Hasan claimed 2-62 in 21 overs.