Speedster Haris eyes permanent place in Test squad

ISLAMABAD: Speedster Haris Rauf has stepped up his efforts to earn a permanent place in the future Test squad after mastering the art of bowling under the watchful eyes of Waqar Younis.

In a video inter-action with a group of journalists from New Zealand, the newcomer said that he always wanted to represent the country in all three formats.

“Experience comes with the passage of time. Right now I am passing through learning process and there could be no better coach to teach me the art of bowling than Waqar, who is guiding me in the best possible way. Earlier I was bowling with the old ball only and concentrating on T20 cricket. I have also bowled with the new ball in ODIs and now looking forward to play Test cricket once I feel I have attained enough expertise.”

The youngster added that pace bowling was all about experience and exposure. “Once you start playing international cricket you start learning every day.” Commenting on the forthcoming T20 series against New Zealand, Haris said our team was facing a big challenge against an outfit that had been very successful at home.

“As a bowler, I feel the challenge is to make the best use of our talent and hard work we have put in to down New Zealand. We also have a bowling attack capable of delivering.”

Haris also predicted a tough and close T20 series against New Zealand. “Despite injury problems, I feel the forthcoming series would be a close one. We have the capability to beat any team. The able guidance of our coaching staff will definitely be handy in putting up best efforts.”

The speedster from Islamabad said that aggression was the main part of his bowling armory. “For a fast bowler, aggression is very important thing. With aggression, I feel, I become fiery and this helps me get even better.”