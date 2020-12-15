Wasim claims patron doesn’t interfere in PCB matters

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that the prime minister does not interfere in the affairs of the board.

Talking to media at the press club here on Monday, he also said that the selection committee will be announced within a week. He said that the tour selection committee is empowered to decide about the captain in place of injured Babar Azam.

Wasim said that the PCB is following a five-year plan and the Prime Minister is consulted on certain matters. However, he does not interfere in the affairs of the board, he added.

Wasim said that the governing body is an autonomous institution which does not take any dictation. “We were reconstituted in 2019 and the [PCB patron-in-chief] Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is a former player himself, has an opinion on the matters but it doesn’t mean he goes around giving directions.

“We are an autonomous system under which the Chairman Ehsan Mani makes his own decision,” Wasim said ad added that Pakistan is ready to play India but it is they who have to decide about playing Pakistan.

“We are ready to play against India. Let the BCCI decide where to play,” he added. “For the continuation of the policy, I wish to continue to fulfill my responsibilities in the Board for the next period as well,” he said.

Wasim confirmed that the senior team’s chief selector will be announced within a week. “We will try to announce the appointment by the end of this week,” he replied to a question. “The name of the chairman of the selection and cricket committee will be revealed by Sunday or Monday,” he said.

Wasim said that if Shadab Khan is not fit, the team management has other options. He further said that PCB is strengthening the game with quality cricket and it will take time to change the 40-year-old system. He said that planning for the sixth edition of PSL has already started.

He said that Pakistan has political issues between India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks permission from its government to play Pakistan and in such a situation it is difficult to hold a series with India.

“New Zealand and then England will come to Pakistan next year. West Indies team will visit Pakistan in December,” he said.