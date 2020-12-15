Storms help Australia contain island fire

Australian firefighters have managed to control a bushfire that burned more than half of the Unesco world heritage-listed Fraser Island, around two months after a suspected illegal campfire sparked the blaze.

The fire on the world’s largest sand island, off Australia’s east coast, destroyed large swathes of the isle’s forests before heavy downpours arrived over the weekend. "With the help of welcome rainfall and a massive response from crews, the fire is now contained," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services tweeted on Sunday.

Attention has now turned to the large weather system that brought the much-needed rain -- and with it, strong winds and the possibility of flooding to roughly 500 kilometres (300 miles) of the east coast. "Many of the impacts from this weather event will be similar to a category one cyclone event," Queensland Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan told public broadcaster ABC. Strong winds and rain are hitting tourist hotspot the Gold Coast, as well as Byron Bay, where the town’s famed beach is at risk of severe erosion.