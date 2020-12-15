Singapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech virus vaccine: Dutch set for strict curbs as virus soars

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands is set to announce strict anti-coronavirus measures ahead of Christmas including possibly closing all non-essential shops, theatres, museums and amusement parks, reports said on Monday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will speak to the nation at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) as the number of infections continues to rocket and the death toll passed 10,000 over the weekend.

The change of venue from a usual press conference room to Rutte’s office is significant as it is usually only used when the Dutch premier makes a major announcement. Rutte also postponed a planned meeting on Monday with Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo "in connection with recent developments around Covid-19".

Parliamentary leaders of all Dutch political parties were to meet at Rutte’s ministry later on Monday. The expected tightening of measures follow a cabinet crisis meeting on Sunday to discuss rapidly-rising figures with almost 10,000 new infections reported on the same day.

"Exactly what the more stringent measures will be is not yet known, but there are many indications that non-essential stores will have to close for a while," the NOS public broadcaster said.

"This also applies to places where people gather, such as museums, theatres and amusement parks. "Schools may also have to close for a while and cabinet is also considering advising only going out when really necessary," the NOS said. The Dutch measures come after neighbouring German announced it would go into a partial lockdown from Wednesday with non-essential shops and schools to close as it battles an "exponential growth" in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Singapore has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and expects to receive the first shipments of the shots by the end of December, the prime minister said on Monday.

The city-state joins a handful of other countries around the world, including Britain and the United States, which have approved the jab. Singapore hopes to have enough vaccines for its 5.7 million population by the third quarter of 2021, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised address.

Priority will be given to those at most risk, such as health care workers, the elderly and vulnerable. Vaccination would be voluntary, Lee said, but he was "strongly" encouraging people to get the shot.

"Because when you get yourself vaccinated, you are not just protecting yourself. You are also doing your part to protect others, especially your loved ones," he said. Lee also announced a further easing of virus curbs from December 28 as Singapore’s outbreak slows markedly, with weeks of barely any local transmissions.

The maximum number of people who can gather outside their homes and the number of visitors a household can host will be raised from five to eight, he said. The number of people allowed in shopping malls, places of worship and attractions such as museums will also be raised.

Singapore initially kept Covid-19 in check through rigorous contact tracing but the virus later swept through dormitories housing low-paid migrant workers, prompting authorities to implement a partial lockdown.

Many businesses and schools were allowed re-open in June but Monday’s announcement is the biggest easing of curbs for months. But Lee warned the situation was volatile and urged residents to continue to keep their guard up.

"This is absolutely not the time to relax and let our guard down, or to hold a big party imagining the problem has disappeared," he said. Singapore has reported more than 58,000 cases and 29 deaths.

While the city-state’s borders remain closed to most international visitors, life has slowly been returning to normal for many.