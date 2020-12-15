UNDP, Jazz to collaborate

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and Jazz have signed a funding agreement worth $400,000 to promote youth-led social innovation in Pakistan through a series of SDG Boot-camps across the country, a statement said on Monday.

The training boot-camps will engage 800 social entrepreneurs in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and ICT / GB / AJK, it added.

Given the current COVID-19 crisis, one of the key focus areas will be to find innovative solutions to address the challenges posed by the pandemic. The most promising social venture ideas will be provided seed money to start their initiatives.

Amir Goraya, assistant resident representative of Crisis Prevention and Recovery Unit, UNDP Pakistan, said: “There is a need to enhance the ecosystem of social entrepreneurship in Pakistan, as it creates employment, addresses societal issues and contributes towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.”

“The partnership between UNDP and Jazz presents an exciting opportunity to promote economic empowerment of vulnerable youth. Together, we will facilitate young entrepreneurs to enter this space and launch their creative ideas.”