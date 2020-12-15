Release inquiry report on ‘IGP’s kidnapping’, demands PTI of Sindh govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders on Monday demanded of the Sindh government to release its inquiry report on the alleged kidnapping of the provincial police chief.

Addressing a press conference, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s supremo had said that he had contacted the army chief, who had assured him of action against those involved in the incident.

“Bilawal should have mentioned it in the rally and praised the army chief for fulfilling his promise, but, instead, the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Lahore rally talked against the state institutions, which are headed by the army chief,” he said.

Naqvi was accompanied by PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh Assembly members Dr Imran Shah, Raja Azhar and Shehzad Qureshi. He said soldiers do not leave their fronts. “What actions were taken against the police officers who did not do their duty at that time?” he asked.

The PTI leader criticised the Sindh government for neither bringing buses onto the roads of Karachi nor collecting garbage on time. “What are the Sindh government and its spokesmen doing with the Karachi Transformation Package?” he asked.

He said the country’s development was not possible without the development of Karachi. He said the Sindh government, which criticised the federal government over the twin island issue, had sold lands of Malir forcibly on which a decision of the apex court also came.

“There are penalties for the wrong allotment all over the world. These are false tricks and deceptions,” he said, asking if the islands had not been sold in 2013 and 2018. Sheikh, who is the PTI’s central vice-president, said that the Sindh government had issued a no-objection certificate on the Bundle Island in July. “When they found out that everything would be on merit, they became worried,” he claimed. “In the past, during the PPP’s government, the islands were sold to a property tycoon.”

The PTI said that his party wanted “an honest officer for the post of administrator Karachi, who can oversee the development projects under the federal government-announced Rs1.1 trillion package” for the city.