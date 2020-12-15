Man shoots dead suspected murderer of his son in Malir Courtâ€™s premises

Within the premises of Karachiâ€™s Malir Court on Monday, a man shot and killed an under trial prisoner accused of killing his son.

Khushdil was brought to the court from the cityâ€™s central jail for a murder case hearing against him. The man was alleged to have killed Ahsan, son of Kifayatullah, in the Quaidabad area in 2016.

Sixty-year-old Kifayatullah was sitting in the waiting area when police brought the suspect to the court on Monday. As soon as he saw the suspect, police said Kifayatullah shot at him.

Police said lawyers immediately caught the shooter and handed him over to police personnel. Police said the injured was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Following the murder, District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur reached the Malir Court. He told media that Kifayatullah was the complainant in his sonâ€™s murder case. Police said people who had accompanied Kifayatullah at the court had escaped after the murder and that a case had been registered.