Six more fall prey to Covid as 1,260 test positive in Sindh

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,260 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,164 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 8,464 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,260 people, or 15 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,156,710 tests, which have resulted in 196,960 positive cases, which means that over 9.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 25,589 patients are currently under treatment: 24,572 in self-isolation at home, 16 at isolation centres and 1,001 at hospitals, while 781 patients are in critical condition, of whom 86 are on life support.

He added that 866 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 168,209, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 85.4 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,260 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,041 (or 83 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 327 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 294 from District East, 128 from District Korangi, 124 from District Central, 104 from District West and 64 from District Malir.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 44 new cases, Dadu 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Naushehroferoze 15, Jamshoro 12, Mirpurkhas 10, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan, Larkana and Ghotki eight each, Umerkot and Kambar six each, Shikarpur and Badin four each, Sukkur, Sanghar and Jacobabad two each, and Matiari one, he added.

The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to comply with all of the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government in view of the pandemic.