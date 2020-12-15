Waseem arrives for first pro fight on home soil

KARACHI: Former two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem on Monday arrived in Lahore from Glasgow to face Jeny Boy Boca of Philippines in a ranking fight on December 19.

“Yes, I have reached today. The weather here is okay,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Monday. Waseem is accompanied by his trainer Danny Vaughn.

Lahore’s fight will be the first for Waseem on home soil. The 26-year-old Boca has played 20 bouts, winning 14 with 12 knockouts and losing six with three knockouts.

Waseem has played 11 bouts, winning ten with seven knockouts. He just lost one fight when he was controversially undone by South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in the world title bout in July 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am going to take some rest and then tomorrow will do light workout just to maintain my weight,” Waseem said.

The fight is being arranged by British boxer and former two-time world champion Amir Khan, who is the president of the WBC Middle East Zone. Waseem plays under MTK Global, one of the major boxer management companies of the world.