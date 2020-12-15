Omar Associates win in National Seniors Cup

KARACHI: Omar Associates won its match against Gold Bridge by six wickets in 21st National Seniors Cup organised by Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association in collaboration with Sindh Seniors Welfare Cricket Association.

At Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Gold Bridge were bundled out for 128 runs with Tariq Murad scoring 33 not out. Jaffer Qureshi took four wickets for 28.

For Omar Associates, Sajid Ali scored 53 and Azhar Khan 39. Jaffer Qureshi of Omar Associates was the player of the match.

The match between S.I. Global and Factdate ended in a draw. Batting first S.I. Global scored 195 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Raheel Abbas scored 79 and former Test cricketer Danish Kaneria scored 28 runs. For Factdate, Obaidullah Mangi took two wickets for 33 runs.

Batting second, Factdate also scored 195 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Tanveer Hussain scored 42 and Obaidullah Mangi 40 runs. For S.I. Global, Danish Kaneria took four wickets for 25 runs. He was the player of the match.

In another match, played at Naya Nazimabad Ground, Total Energy defeated Denim Craft by nine wickets. Denim Craft scored 177 runs for 7 wickets with M. Rizwan scoring 65 runs and Mansoor Khan 29 runs. Abdul Qadir of Total Energy took three wickets for 24 runs.

Total Energy reached the target for the loss of only one wicket. Faisal Mirza scored unbeaten 92 and Kashif Khawaja scored 43 runs. Faisal was adjudged the player of the match.

At Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Haseen Habib won against A.O. Veterans by 42 runs. Haseen Habib scored 172 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Fawad Bari scored 57 runs, Ahmed Hussain 47 runs and Adnan Siddiqui 43 runs.

In reply, A.O. Veterans were all out in the 18th over after scoring 130. Saad Ahmed scored 35 runs and Asif Butt 22 runs. Aurangzaib took four wickets, including a hat-trick, and Waheed Ahmed took two wickets. Aurangzaib of Haseen Habib was declared the player of the match.