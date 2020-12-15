New Zealand crush West Indies to top Test rankings

WELLINTON: New Zealand shot to the top of the world Test rankings on Monday when they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs to wrap up an emphatic series win.

It lifted the Black Caps to 116 points, equal with Australia at the head of the rankings table, and also extended their unbeaten home run to 15 Tests. New Zealand also stayed in the hunt for the inaugural World Test Championship final as they overtook England to move into third in the standings behind Australia and India, who start a four-Test series this week.

“It does sound pretty cool,” said Tom Latham, New Zealand’s stand-in captain while Kane Williamson is on paternity leave.

“I didn’t realise that until this morning,” he said of the rankings boost. “We have been playing some good cricket as of late in our conditions, and away for that matter, and it’s a pretty cool thing.”

After Williamson pulled out on the eve of the second Test, Latham said the team stepped up with Henry Nicholls overcoming a form slump to score 174 and lay the foundations of the victory.

Kyle Jamieson, in only his fourth Test, took five wickets in the first innings and two in the second to be man of the series.

Tim Southee took seven in the Test. New Zealand also won the first Test in Hamilton by an innings.

“It was great for our squad that we do have depth where guys can come in and perform straight away,” Latham said. But it was a disappointing tour for the West Indies, with both Tests ending on the fourth morning. They have now lost four in a row since beating England in Southampton in July.

Captain Jason Holder said they only had themselves to blame. “It’s just tough when we didn’t take our opportunities when they came. We were good in patches but still not good enough,” he said.

“I don’t think conditions were that tough in order to get runs. The wicket was a really good wicket. “We’ve just not been consistent over a period of time. We haven’t been able to string it together, more often than not.”

West Indies won toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 460 all out (H. Nicholls 174; Gabriel 3-93)

West Indies 1st Innings 131 all out (J. Blackwood 69; Southee 5-32, Jamieson 5-34)

West Indies 2nd Innings

K. Brathwaite c Young b Boult 24

J. Campbell b Jamieson 68

D. Bravo c Nicholls b Boult 4

S. Brooks c Watling b Wagner 36

R. Chase c Latham b Jamieson 0

J. Blackwood b Boult 20

*J. Holder b Southee 61

J. da Silva lbw Wagner 57

A. Joseph c Watling b Southee 24

C. Holder not out 13

S. Gabriel b Wagner 0

Extras (b1, lb7, w1, nb1) 10

Total (all out; 79.1 overs) 317

Fall: 1-37 (Brathwaite), 2-41 (Bravo), 3-130 (Brooks), 4-131 (Chase), 5-134 (Campbell), 6-170 (Blackwood), 7-252 (Holder), 8-282 (Joseph), 9-307 (da Silva), 10-317 (Gabriel)

Bowling: Southee 22-4-96-2, Boult 21-3-96-3, Jamieson 15-4-43-2 (1w), Wagner 17.1-4-54-3 (1nb), Mitchell 4-0-20-0

Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs

Man of the Match: K Jamieson (NZL)

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL). TV umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)