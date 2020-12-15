Two Russians get jail sentences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France: Two Russian men were on Monday sentenced to jail terms of three years and 10 years for a savage attack on an English football supporter at the 2016 European championships. Mikhail Ivkin received a three-year term and Pavel Kossov the longer sentence for their role in the beating that left Briton Andrew Bache with a brain injury.