Tue Dec 15, 2020
AFP
December 15, 2020

Two Russians get jail sentences

World

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France: Two Russian men were on Monday sentenced to jail terms of three years and 10 years for a savage attack on an English football supporter at the 2016 European championships. Mikhail Ivkin received a three-year term and Pavel Kossov the longer sentence for their role in the beating that left Briton Andrew Bache with a brain injury.

