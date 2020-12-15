London mosque attacker jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: A homeless man was jailed for more than seven years on Monday after he attacked a prayer leader at a London mosque with a knife. Daniel Horton, 30, attacked Raafat Maglad, a 70-year-old muezzin, who makes the call to prayer at London Central Mosque, on the edge of the Regent Park in February.