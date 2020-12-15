Libyan MP dies of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: Libyan MP Omar Garmil has died in Morocco weeks after being infected with Covid-19, multiple sources said on Monday. The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the UN mission in Libya offered their condolences without mentioning the cause or place of his death on Sunday.