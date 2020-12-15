close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
AFP
December 15, 2020

Libyan MP dies of Covid-19

World

AFP
December 15, 2020

TRIPOLI: Libyan MP Omar Garmil has died in Morocco weeks after being infected with Covid-19, multiple sources said on Monday. The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the UN mission in Libya offered their condolences without mentioning the cause or place of his death on Sunday.

