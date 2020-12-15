‘Teachers should be first for Covid jabs’

Paris: The United Nations agency for education, UNESCO, on Monday called on governments to give teachers priority access to the new Covid-19 vaccines and be treated like "frontline" workers.

The call came as the United States, the country worst hit by the virus, kickstarted the biggest vaccination drive in its history by giving the jab to a nurse in New York. "As we see positive developments regarding vaccination we believe that teachers and education support personnel must be considered a priority group," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in a joint video message with the head of the Education International (EI) teachers’ organisation, David Edwards.