Punjab police did not intercept motorcades of PDM leaders

LAHORE: Punjab police did not intercept the motorcades of PDM leaders and their supporters across the Punjab province and gave them a free hand to hold the jalsa in Lahore.

Six SPs and over 10,000 cops were deployed at different points in the provincial metropolis. The Lahore police ensured the social distancing by staying far away from the participants of the jalsa. City Traffic Police seemed to devise no traffic plan to maintain flow of traffic at and around Minar e Pakistan, as result of which the traffic situation was worst on adjoining roads of the Minar-e-Pakistan. SHOs were seen discouraging the people from joining Jalsa.

Around 4.300 personnel on special duty were provided food from the police lines. Food was distributed to Punjab Constabulary, Police Lines, Elite Force, Anti-Rights Force and police stations. Food was distributed at the meeting place and other duty points,

Meanwhile, dozens of cases were registered against the PML-N leaders and workers before the Lahore jalsa. Cases were registered against the leaders and workers on charges of holding rallies and corner meetings and violating Corona SOPs. Nine people were arrested for welcoming Maryam Nawaz along with the lion. A fine of Rs 100,000 was also imposed, while the Wildlife Department took the lion into custody and transferred it to the zoo.