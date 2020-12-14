Opposition has failed to bring out people from homes: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as people of Lahore had rejected the PDM’s political gathering and it was ample proof of their confidence on PTI.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties have completely failed to bring out the people from their homes against the present government, adding that they organised a flop show against the government in Lahore. The minister said the PDM had failed, and desires of opposition parties remained unfulfilled due to failed gatherings against the government. To a question, Shaikh Rashid said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using derogatory language in his speeches. He said the anti-Pakistan forces were active in the country and they were trying to destabilise the peace of the whole region.

The minister said opposition parties who were power hungry had staged a ‘’Sunday Bazaar’’ at Lahore, but the people had boycotted their bazaar and refused to attend their political gathering, adding that 11 political parties had failed to bring the people in impressive strength against the PTI government and its leadership.