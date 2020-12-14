Corona shows no mercy as 72 more die

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 46,629, as 3,369 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-two coronavirus patients, of whom 67 were under treatment in hospital and five in their respective homes or quarantine died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of 72 deaths, 42 patients died on ventilator. No affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 353 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 58 percent, ICT 52 percent, Peshawar 28 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas. In ICT, 45 percent beds were occupied, in Multan 50 percent, in Peshawar 63 percent and in Rawalpindi 56 percent.

Some 42,222 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,393 in Sindh, 15,637 in Punjab, 5,891 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,965 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 441 in Balochistan, 405 in GB, and 490 in AJK.

Around 383,000 people have recovered across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 438,425 cases have been detected so far, including AJK 7,663, Balochistan 17,737, GB 4,783, ICT 34,579, KP 52,092, Punjab 127,212 and Sindh 194,359.

About 8,796 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,149 in Sindh, 3,351 in Punjab, 1,463 in KP, 368 in ICT, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in GB, and 191 in AJK on Saturday.

A total of 6,032,390 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.Some 3,011 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the residents of Islamabad Sunday asked the quarters concerned to take strict action against the violators of SOPs to avoid further transmission of the virus in the city.

According to them, a massive violation of such SOPs had been observed in markets, food establishments and restaurants despite clear direction of the departments concerned.