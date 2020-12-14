Opposition wasting time, money: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday once again ruled out the possibility of giving an NRO to the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Immediately after the PDM rally in Lahore was over, Prime Minister tweeted, “Let me once again reiterate: I will never give an NRO. Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical; there will never be an NRO from my government no matter what tactics the looters devise”.

He also wrote, “Pathetic. The PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during the Covid-19 spike, showing the scant regard they have for citizens’ safety and well-being. All this is just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth”.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was striving for the masses’ bright future and the journey of progress will continue with same speed.

In tweets, the minister noted that despite challenges, Pakistan’s economic indicators were positive and there was an increase of 27 per cent in the remittances in the first quarter of the financial year, while foreign direct investment witnessed a 150 percent increase and cement sales witnessed a 17 percent increase.

He continued that there was a 68 percent increase in sales of cars in November and there was also a significant hike in sales of tractors, motorcycles as well. The minister noted that the prime minister was determined and active in bringing all possible facilities in the life of the people. He pointed out that the reduction in the price of sugar was a clear indication of Imran Khan’s commitment to provide relief to the poor. “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to Imran Khan’s wise strategy, Pakistan’s economy, livelihood and human lives remained safe,” he maintained.