PDM Lahore Public Reaction

‘PDM’s power show in Lahore to shape future of national politics’

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s power show at Minar-e-Pakistan ground will not just strengthen the 11-party opposition alliance against the incumbent government but shape the future of national politics.

Talking to The News, a number of people from different walks of life observed that despite government’s best efforts to thwart the PDM’s rally through various tactics and the prevailing threat of COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people thronged the venue which showed people’s trust in the democratic system and their love, support and loyalties for their respective parties.

A citizen, Adnan Aftab, said trust in the political system, in fact, guaranteed survival and it was good to see thousands of people joining the PDM jalsa from different parts of the country. He said no doubt that PDM’s Lahore jalsa delivered a strong message to those at the helm to understand that the ever-increasing inflation and poor economic conditions had really made the people’s lives miserable. He, however, lamented that despite requests by the PDM leadership, most of the jalsa participants did not follow COVID-19 related SOPs.

Another citizen, Malik Naeem, said holding the rally despite government’s efforts to stop it one way or the other was real success of all the parties in PDM. He said PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz proved to be a real crowd puller. He said Maryam’s visits to different areas of the provincial metropolis ahead of Lahore jalsa inviting people to join the rally also worked well as evident from thousands of people reaching the venue.

Munir Ahmed observed that people were fed up with the incumbent government as instead of any relief, their problems multiplied over the years. He said it was the reason every PDM jalsa was growing bigger than the previous one.

Another individual, Tanveer Ahmed, said jalsas (public meetings) were the beauty of political system and the same ensured shaping the political debate on the matters related to public importance. He was of the view that the government should not have used tactics to stop the jalsa. He, however, added that there was need to strictly follow the COVID-19 related SOPs to stop the spread of coronavirus.