PhD thesis defended

MANSEHRA: Robina Rashid has successfully defended her PhD thesis at the public defence at the Hazara University Mansehra and recommended for the doctorate degree in Urdu.

She completed her research on A Hameed’s novelist approach and writing under the supervision of Dr Sofyan Safi and co- supervisor Dr Mohammed Rahman.

Dr Izharullah Izhar of the Islamia College University and Dr Irshad Shakar Awan of the Sarhad University of Science and Technology Peshawar served as her external examiners. The defence was attended by the faculty members and students in strictly compliance with the standard operational procedures of novel coronavirus.

Robina Rashid is presently working as lecturer in the Department of Urdu at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.