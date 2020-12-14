Teachers say reforms to eliminate corruption in Edu Dept

HARIPUR: Introduction of online office management and file tracking system and devolving powers to the district level could help eradicate corruption from the education department, said the teachers association members on Sunday.

A press release issued from the office of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan (TAP) president in Haripur Amir Atiq Siddiqui here said it was an open secret that corruption was rampant in different government departments, and the education department, which has the responsibility of character building of future generations, should be at least free of corruption and mismanagement.

He said the objective of a corruption-free education department could only be achieved through automation of the system and devolving powers at the district level.

Siddiqui suggested that teachers and school-related work should be disposed of within a week, all office management and record of schools and departments should be put online with the file tracking system so that the culture of unnecessary objections and wasting of time and resources of teachers should be brought to an end. He also demanded across-the-board accountability in the education department.

They said that teachers are builders of nation. Education department need drastic reforms and teachers must be given their due rights with respect, so they may perform their duties in improved mode.