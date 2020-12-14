People urged to follow corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri has urged upon the people to follow the precautionary measures taken by the government to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

She was talking to the inmates during her visit to the Central Jail on Saturday, said an official communique. She distributed warm clothes, masks and other essential items among the inmates and staff of the jail.

“You must wear a mask, wash your hands frequently to protect yourself from the coronavirus,” the PTI MPA told the inmates.

She added that the second wave of coronavirus was severe and advised the people to take precautions to avoid infection.