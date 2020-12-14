Owner killed as building catches fire in Chowk Yadgar

PESHAWAR: One person was killed while goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a building in Chowk Yadgar on Sunday.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out at the stationery shop owned by Ghulam Farooq that engulfed the entire four-storey building.

The fire reduced books, stationery and other goods worth millions of rupees to to ashes, added the officials.

The Rescue 1122 firefighting staff launched the fire-fighting operation by employing 110 feet-long devices and other equipment. The operation continued for three and half an hours that extinguished the fire and stopped it from spreading to other buildings in the business hub of Chowk Yadgar.

Rescuers said the firefighters recovered the charred body of the owner Ghulam Farooq from the second floor. It may be mentioned here that Chowk Yadgar is the biggest business hub of Peshawar and that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has several bazaars dealing in a variety of items.