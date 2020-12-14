Sports Clinic: Speakers call for women empowerment, gender equality

PESHAWAR: Women empowerment and gender equality is vital for the establishment of a healthier society by using Ping Pong (Table Tennis) because sports is the only field where girls forget that they are locked behind the bars of community restrictions.

This was a theme of the Sports Clinic organized by Absar Welfare Foundation and Youth Empowering Ancillary Services (YEAS). The foundation is working to empower girls, disabled and gender-based violence victims by using Table Tennis as a tool.

The Mega Sports Clinic, master minded by Mian Absar Ali, the young and energetic table tennis coach, named as “SHUTTER THE SILENCE, STOP THE VIOLENCE” was on the theme of International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women. The foundation has the support of the U.S Embassy Pakistan, Right to Play and Women Win.

Up to 40 girls took part in the clinic, which includes table tennis fun games with life message, modified table tennis games (mega-round the table, transfer the ball, top the table, table cricket and many more). The Right to Play donated (04) table tennis table, 500 balls and 80 rackets and the same were distributed among the participants, especially girls in different schools and disabled rehabilitation centres.

The event included a psychology session by Naina Samson to make girls mentally strong and healthy because sports is the only field where girls forget that they are locked behind the bars of community restrictions.

“We impart them skills to reform their lives in a violence-free environment,” said Mian Absar Ali while talking to this news agency here on Sunday.