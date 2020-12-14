Three ex-PMs attend PDM rally

LAHORE: Three former prime ministers of Pakistan were present on the stage of PDM’s Lahore Jalsa here on Sunday. They included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Abbasi served as the 21st Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2017 to May 2018. He is also Senior Vice President of the PML-N and Secretary General of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Gillani served as 18th Prime Minister of Pakistan from March 25, 2008, until his retroactive disqualification and ouster by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 26, 2012. Pervaiz Ashraf was the 19th Prime Minister of Pakistan from June 22, 2012, until completing his designated term on March 16, 2013. He is also Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).