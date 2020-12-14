Maulana Tariq Jameel, Mahira Khan contract corona

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Tariq Jameel, has contracted the deadly coronavirus, he announced on his Twitter account on Sunday. "Since last few days I was not feeling well," Maulana Tariq Jameel confirmed on Twitter. "On getting tested for COVID, it came positive." The religious leader said he has checked himself into the hospital on the doctors' advice. "I request you all to make special du' s," he added. Meanwhile, leading Pakistani star Mahira Khan was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is now isolating herself, the actress confirmed on social media. The Raees actress shared a statement on Instagram where she said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days”.

“It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshaAllah.” “Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops- for your sake and others,” Mahira urged the fans. “Love, Mahira Khan,” she said followed by heart emoticons.