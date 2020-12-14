Imran spends time with pet dogs as PDM holds rally in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spent time with his pet dogs Sheru and Tiger at his Banigala residence on a bright sunny day with scattered clouds hovering around on the sky.

His images with the dogs were shared on his official Facebook page. He wore a track suit and joggers. Holding a big pot in his hand, he was shown feeding the dogs while the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement was holding a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan in its ongoing drive to send the government packing.

In view of a spike in coronavirus cases during its second wave, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the opposition to postpone its rallies for two-three months to save people’s lives. He played down opposition rallies and said that such events could not impact a government. He also posted an image of a book, which he recommended for reading. He wrote, “this month I recommend the book ‘History of the Pathans by Brig (r) Haroon Rashid. Volume 7 which I am reading is about Pathan tribes like mine who came to India from Afghanistan in the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of India. It traces the role they played in shaping the history of India”.

“Pakistan's massive tourism potential is just beginning to be discovered. Our government is committed to developing Pakistan's tourism potential while protecting our environment,” he wrote on his FB and Twitter accounts and shared another book, penned by William Dalrymple and its title is: ‘Ancients Treasures in Pakistan’.