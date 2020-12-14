PTI shows reservations over Laeeq’s appointment as Karachi administrator

KARACHI: Showing its reservations on the appointment of Laeeq Ahmed as the Karachi administrator, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday demanded that all decisions regarding the administrative affairs of the metropolis should be taken after consultation with the members of the apex committee.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, said his party wanted “an honest officer for Karachi who can oversee the development projects under the federal government-announced Rs1.1 trillion package” for the city.

“The apex committee’s members were not consulted on the appointment of the Karachi administrator,” said Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president.

“I am not saying Ahmed is corrupt but we have reservations on his name as the administrator because during his term as the Sindh food secretary, his name was associated with corruption of scandals worth billions of rupees in the department and that five million bags of wheat were stolen during that time,” Shiekh alleged.

Commenting on Sunday’s rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Lahore, the PTI leader said “the coalition of corrupt political parties” was responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country and “risking the health and the lives of the innocent people only to save their corrupt leadership”.

He added: “After the PDM’s rally in Multan, the coronavirus cases increased by 66 per cent.” Shiekh said the corruption of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had damaged Sindh and Punjab respectively and “now new cases of corruption of Maulana Fazlur Rehman have also surfaced”. He continued: “It shows that the heads of the opposition parties have been holding rallies only to save themselves. The PDM leadership is involved in corruption and are absconders or on bail in corruption cases or investigations against their corruption is underway.”

Sheikh said the PPP was “founded in Lahore but now it has no manpower in Punjab and is compelled to use the Sindh governments’ money and machinery to send workers from rural Sindh’s four districts to show its presence in Lahore rally”.

He said the PPP was collecting resignations of its parliamentary members “but would not tender it”. He said, on the one hand, the Sindh health minister had said the coronavirus situation was worrisome and on the other hand, the PPP was eager to conduct by-polls.

“Many PPP members are in contact with us and we would prove our majority in the provincial assembly and form a government in Sindh if the PPP’s members,” he claimed. He said 20 ministries were being run by non-elected special assistants.

The PTI leader said the Sindh government did not give “a single new bus to Karachi where the public transport system is in a shambles”.“The PTI is ready to stage a long march against the corruption of the Sindh government, but we are not holding it due to the fear of the spread of coronavirus,” he said.