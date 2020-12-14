Ghani accuses last MQM-P’s govt in Central dist of massive corruption

karachi: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has accused the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central of massive corruption in public funds, saying that the corporation was lately paying salaries to up to 1,200 people who had either retired or passed away.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Ghani said that even today there were 150 to 200 such employees the of DMC Central who had no identity and that was why the District Central deputy commissioner DC, being an honest and dutiful officer, had stopped their salaries.

Ghani, who is also the president of the Karachi division of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), further alleged that 40 parks and grounds of the DMC Central in the past had been given to private parties against a nominal Rs100,000 yearly rent. “The DC Central embarked upon the task of investigating this affair after bringing it into the domain of the law as this step hurt the vested interests of those who play with the sentiments of the Urdu speaking population [of Karachi],” he said, indirectly referring to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

He said that during the regime of the last chairman of the DMC Central, 16,000 metric tonnes of municipal waste was collected from the district with the expense of up to Rs20 million. “Now the administrator of the same DMC Central is lifting up to 52,000 metric tonnes waste from the district with the expense of not more than Rs10 million.

The PPP Karachi chief said that the Central DC had taken action against corruption in the DMC Central where the population majorly comprised Urdu speaking people who voted for the MQM-P.

He claimed that after the DC took notice of the corrupt practices in the DMC, leaders of the MQM-P threatened him. Those MQM-P leaders were in fact attempting to safeguard their vested interests by playing with the sentiments of the Urdu speaking community, Ghani added.

He stated that Karachi belonged to the people of all ethnic, linguistic and religious communities living in the city. He claimed that everyone knew very well what tactics had been used in the past to defeat the PPP in the elections in Karachi.

The PPP was still the most popular political party in Karachi, Ghani said, adding that office-bearers and activists of different political parties had been joining the party almost on a daily basis and this showed the popularity of the PPP among the masses.

Responding to a question concerning resignations of the PPP’s legislators in Sindh in the wake of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) politics, he said that soon Sindh would give a big surprise on the issue of resignations that had been submitted to the party leadership to ensure the fall of the present rulers in Centre belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said people of every section of the society, be they rich or poor, industrialists or farmers, had been affected owing to the inefficiency and incompetency of the PTI government.

He remarked that the present government of the PTI had become weak and there were indications that it would soon come to an end. He added that the PTI government had been upset due to the recent protest movement of the PDM.