New mechanism for wheat purchase being contemplated

LAHORE: The Punjab government is weighing various options to evolve a new mechanism for wheat procurement to be implemented from the next year.

Besides fixing wheat procurement target on the basis of ground realities, the primary focus of new mechanism will be to ensure maximum return for the growers, said an official. At the same time, interest of consumers will also be protected at all costs. The price of wheat has been fixed at Rs1650 by the federal cabinet. The decision of the federal cabinet is the best for stabilising the prices of flour for its abundant supply. The fixed wheat prices will be applied from the next year, the official added.

Following import of wheat, there is no its shortage in the country. The process of importing wheat consignments will be completed by February next, making the existing wheat surplus till the arrival of new crop.

The primary focus of the government approach is to maintain supply sufficiently higher than the demand, he maintained. In line with wheat release to flour mills, bags of 10 Kg and 20 kg flour are being provided at the prices fixed by the government. Presently, there is no shortage of flour in the Punjab province. Wheat is being supplied to Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions on a priority basis. The Food Department will ensure wheat stocks by April next year. Wheat transportation to other provinces will be monitored.