Two dacoits held

GUJRANWALA: Two dacoits were arrested after a police encounter here in Nokhar, Gujranwala. Four bandits snatched cash and a cell phone from a citizen and fled away. A police party chased the bandits, who opened fire at the police party. When the fire was retaliated, one dacoit suffered bullet injuries at his leg. The police arrested the injured bandit identified as Umair and one of his companion identified as Ashfaq. Their two accomplices managed to escape.