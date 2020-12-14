Four injured as gas cylinder explodes in hospital

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Four people sustained burns when a gas cylinder exploded in a private hospital at Model Town here on Sunday. Reportedly, the gas cylinder exploded due to leakage. As a result, security guard Muhammad Asghar and the hospital’s staff member Nasir were burnt while two patients who were admitted to the ward of the hospital also sustained severe burns. The doors and windows of the hospital were also damaged due to the blast. The hospital was evacuated after the incident and it was completely closed.