Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The body of a man was found lying in fields in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala on Sunday. Reportedly, the body of Rana Naseer of Sheikhupuar was spotted by locals lying in fields and police took the body into its custody. Reportedly, the body had bullet marks. Rana had come to the house of his relatives.