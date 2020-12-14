close
December 14, 2020
Body found

National

GUJRANWALA: The body of a man was found lying in fields in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala on Sunday. Reportedly, the body of Rana Naseer of Sheikhupuar was spotted by locals lying in fields and police took the body into its custody. Reportedly, the body had bullet marks. Rana had come to the house of his relatives.

