Mon Dec 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

Rs1 million recovered from timber mafia

MUZAFFARGARH: Forest Department Muzaffargarh Sunday registered cases against local timber mafia and recovered Rs 1 million from timber thieves.

According to official sources, the timber mafia, following assistance from an official of Forest Department stole away precious woods. The department authorities suspended official namely Rana Kashif for facilitating the thieves. Provincial Minister for Forest Subtain Khan took notice and ensured recovery of Rs one million from timber mafia. Besides this, woods worth thousands of rupees were also recovered during special operation from possession of the thieves.

