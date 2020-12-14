Thousands hit roads to attend PDM rally

LAHORE: Thousands of people poured out onto the streets of Lahore to attend a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on Sunday.

They carried placards and chanted slogans in favour of the PPP, PML-N and other parties as well. They boarded minibuses, motorbikes and personal vehicles. Some of them reached Mina-e-Pakistan by foot. Roads were not closed by the government to stop the participants. Lahore was not cordoned off. Metro buses operated from Gujjumata to Mayo College. Earlier, around 200 trucks and containers had been impounded by Punjab police till Saturday evening on the instruction of the Punjab government to seal the entry points of Lahore. However, Buzdar’s government changed the mind and did not stop people from attending the procession.

Chaudhary Aamir Mushtaq Haussain, Vice President, Punjab Goods Transport Association (PGTA) told The News that according to complaints had received from different areas, more than 70 trailers were taken away by police in Lahore, while 25 trucks were impounded in Gujranwala, 20-25 trucks were seized in Sheikhupuara and 20 trailers were impounded by the police in Kasur on Saturday. Lala Yasir, president of All Pakistan Tucks Trailers Owners Association (APTOA), said their 50 containers had been impounded by the police.