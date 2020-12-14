Westwood wins Race to Dubai

DUBAI: Veteran Englishman Lee Westwood secured his second Race to Dubai title and finished top European golfer for the third time, as Matt Fitzpatrick secured the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick entered the final day on the Earth Course in Dubai sharing the lead with Patrick Reed, who was vying to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai.

After starting his round with four birdies, Fitzpatrick held a commanding lead and was on course to win the Race to Dubai.

Westwood, however, birdied two of his last three holes to finish with a final round 68 which was good enough to snatch solo second and be crowned European Number One.