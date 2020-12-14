Babar’s absence a golden chance for youngsters to create history: Waqar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis Sunday said that the young members of the squad have got a golden opportunity to make a name for themselves in the absence of injured Babar Azam in T20 series against New Zealand.

Waqar shared his views with a group of journalists during a video inter-action from New Zealand. As the news of Babar's injury shook the Pakistan camp, Waqar agreed that it was a big jolt to tourists' chances.

“Babar is one of the world's best players. We were looking forward to see his class in the T20 series. Opponents always remain wary of his batting prowess. Babar suffered the injury on Sunday and we are trying to get our acts together. At the same time, I believe that Babar's absence has provided youngsters with a golden opportunity to accept the challenge and make a name for themselves.”

Waqar, however, added that his absence would a big challenge for everyone.

“We had no match practice after we learnt about Babar's injury. Now it is a challenge for everyone and I hope players and all other support staff would make best use of the resources to make an impact in the series. Injuries are part and parcel of the game and we should be ready for such incidents all the time.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, all the touring teams faced numerous problems in the host countries. “These are abnormal circumstances. No practice for more than two weeks has definitely left us with no option but to work extra to make up for the lost time. Now it is our job to get the best out of the available resources.”

Waqar added that bowling had never been Pakistan's problem.

“Though the majority of bowlers are young but they have already proved themselves. Hopefully, these young bowlers would improve themselves with each passing day as experience comes with the passage of time. Batting is the only matter of concern for us especially in the absence of Babar.”