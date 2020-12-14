Fractured thumb forces Babar out of NZ T20 series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s preparation for the T20 series against New Zealand were hit on Sunday with Babar Azam sustaining a fracture on his right thumb during an early morning practice session in Queensland.

Captain Babar’s injury came just five days ahead of the T20 series’ start. The injury of the batsman is being considered a big jolt to the country’s chances of winning the series.

Babar has remained the linchpin of Pakistan’s batting and singlehandedly helped the country win the majority of T20 matches in recent times.

Babar suffered the injury during a throw-down session and was taken to a local hospital in Queenstown where X-rays confirmed the fracture.

Resultantly, Babar will be unable to attend nets for at least 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the T20Is against New Zealand to be played on December 18, 20 and 22.

The doctors will continue to monitor Babar’s injury before confirming his participation in the first Test on December 26.

A day earlier, Imamul Haq fractured his left thumb during a throw-down session. Imam had also been advised a 12-day rest, which confirmed his non-availability for the Shaheens’ four-day match against New Zealand A on December 17.

Pakistan’s vice-captain for T20s Shadab Khan is also carrying a groin niggle, which limited his participation in Sunday’s net sessions to batting only. The decision regarding his participation in the Auckland T20I will be made closer to the match.

Head coach Misbahul Haq said: “It is disappointing to lose a player like Babar Azam for the T20Is but this also opens up opportunities for the other talented players to step up and understand their responsibilities.

“Babar is sad to miss the T20I series as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the series. We have a more cricket ahead and we hope that he regains complete fitness as early as possible.

T20 squad for New Zealand: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.

Shaheens for New Zealand ‘A’ four-day match: Rohail Nazir (captain), Abid Ali, Amad Butt, Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Malik. Imamul Haq (withdrawn due to injury).