Young Mozang Gym beat Raja Club

LAHORE: Young Mozang Gym marched into the second round of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Raja Club by 66 runs at Township Albilal Ground.
Scores: Young Mozang Gym 182/6 in 20 Overs. Kashif Ali 20, M Adnan 26, M Waqar 26(no), M Shahab 60(no). Imran Anwer 3/16.
Raja Club 116/7 in 20 Overs. Razaullah 66(no). Malik Razi 2/10, Kashif Ali 2/23, Irfan Bashir 2/24.