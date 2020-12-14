Descon crowned Premier Super League champs

LAHORE: Descon defeated Netsol to win the final of the fourth edition of the Premier Super League here at the LCCA Grand on Sunday.

Descon batted first and scored 125 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In the first seven overs, Netsol sent seven Descon players to the pavilion, but the brilliant partnership of Qadir Khan and Syed Mujahid Ali brought the team's score to 125. Qadir Khan was out for 52 and Syed Mujahid Ali played an unbeaten knock of 44. Mohammad Faisal dismissed five batsmen.

In reply, Netsol managed only 92. Shehzad Rafi scored 27. Hamid Raza took 4 wickets and Rana Tahir claimed 3. Qadir Khan was declared the man of the final.

Abbas Ali of Unifoam was declared the best batsman and player of the tournament while Hamad Aziz of UCS was declared the best bowler of the tournament. Hafiz Sajid of Team Honda was declared the best all-rounder and Umar Iqbal of Abacus the best wicket-keeper. Team Zeffar was declared the best emerging team.